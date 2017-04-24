Southern Vermont Arts Center Provides Pop-Up Gallery Space

MANCHESTER, VT: This summer, the Southern Vermont Arts Center will offer off-site exhibition space throughout the town of Manchester. The initiative dubbed ART Manchester will connect Vermont artists with visitors and residents by converting storefronts into pop-up art galleries. The exhibits will provide opportunity for local artists to display and sell their work. The showcase period is scheduled to run from late June through Labor Day with a time commitment from the artists of a two-week minimum. SVAC is partnering with Manchester Life Magazine and local businesses on the project and it is supported by a grant from Cota & Cota, Inc.

Available storefronts in Manchester are generously being offered by building owners to promote the town as an art destination. Alissa Hauben says, “The Hauben Family is delighted to continue our long tradition of support of the arts by permitting the use of some of our properties to the ART Manchester festival for residents and tourists alike to enjoy.” Owner Kate Heaton adds, “Showcasing area artists is important to the community. If our space is available, we are happy to provide visibility to talented, creative people and artwork for the public to enjoy.” Pauline Moore, Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Manchester said of the project, “We are delighted to see the enthusiasm and engagement of local building owners. The partnership is a wonderful example of coming together for the benefit of the community. We appreciate everyone’s commitment.”

On supporting the initiative, Casey Cota, President of Cota & Cota added, “When the proposition to help sponsor an event that will not only beautify our town, but also draw people to the downtown to see creative and beautiful art, we knew it was the right thing to do. It has always been our duty and commitment to strengthen the communities where we live and do business.”

“SVAC was founded in 1922 with a mission to provide opportunities for local artists and we are delighted to continue this tradition by offering them visible space in shopping areas here in Manchester,” says Joan Teaford, Interim Executive Director of Southern Vermont Arts Center. She goes on, “Manchester, Vermont has a long history as an arts destination and ART Manchester provides a real chance to highlight this area as the arts community that it is.”

Also in the works for ART Manchester is an art walk series that will take participants around town to various arts destinations on scheduled dates throughout the summer. Additional details are to come.

Look for ART Manchester stores organized by Manchester Life Magazine and sponsored by Cota & Cota, Inc. around town this summer. Applications are now open for artists interested in taking part and running their own pop-up galleries. Please email [email protected] or call 802-362-7284 for details.

Established art galleries currently operating in Manchester and Dorset, along with a number of local businesses, have lent their support to ART Manchester and plan to be part of its promotional initiative. Manchester business owners interested in participating should call Mountain Media at 802-362-7284.