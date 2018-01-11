Puzzle Family Fun

ACROSS

1 Color designating an intermediate trail

3 After ski activities

8 Making a S to go down the slope

9 Your favorite mountain resort

13 Black and white on the side of Vermont roads

14 Ski trail: Lower ____

15 Video camera for skiers and riders

16 Wear goggles to help you do this

17 It bites but has no teeth

20 Pull this down for lift safety

22 A woman’s best friend and an expert trail

23 It burns in fireplaces

24 Skating arena material

25 Has a thumb but no fingers

27 School at the mountain (abbr.)

29 Toboggan for example

30 Machines that blow snow

31 No friends on these days

32 The Base ____

DOWN

1 There’s one on the resort entrance sign

2 Ski lift to the summit

4 Toast marshmallows over one

5 It shines over peaks and slopes

6 Short for mountain

7 Stratton Mountain was the first major resort to allow this

10 Fastest skiing contest

11 Stargazer Snowshoe _____

12 Careful not to catch an _____

13 World ____

14 They smell so good near the gondola

16 Slope____

18 Make them on fresh snow

19 These are pointy and make the trees glisten

20 Lock them into to your binding

25 A ski slope bump

26 Get your skis or board waxed and ___

28 LET IT ____