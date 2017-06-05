Father’s Day

On June 18 we celebrate, and remember, all you dads and dads-to-be with tributes from dads in our community on what it means to be a father, and the inspiration their dads provided.

“ What do I enjoy most about being a father? All of it. It’s been so satisfying watching my daughters grow from babies to toddlers and then girls to teenagers. Now seeing them grow into smart, independent, driven, and kind women has been the highlight of my life. I’m a lucky guy.”

– Peter Christy, Mulligans at Stratton, Snow Fish, and Green Door Pub, Stratton Mountain Resort

“ My father told me to marry my best friend. That was great advice. Thanks Dad.”

– Andrew King, principal broker, Stratton Real Estate, Stratton Mountain Resort

“Having children is my greatest achievement. It was my savior. It switched my focus from the outside to the inside. My children are gifts, they remind me of what’s important. The qualities I admire most in my father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.”

– Luis Pazos, director of operations / maître’d, Verdé Restaurant, Stratton Mountain Resort

“My father?…as a father?…and now as a grandfather? I can only think of one word to describe it: LoveJoyProudExcitementPleasureElationJubilationDelightDevotionAmazingUnbelievableAwsomePowerfulHappinessLove”

– Chip Ams, president, Finn & Stone Insurance, Manchester Center