mmm… There is something about this combination that sums up Vermont dining at its best: artisanal bread and cheese, locally distilled vodka, fresh tomato with herbs and spices, all served in one tantalizing glass.

Bloody Mary

Ingredients

4 oz. tomato juice

2 oz. Silo vodka or cucumber vodka

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon fresh pesto (optional)

1 sprig rosemary

Celery stalk

Green olives, skewered

Lemon wedge

Lime wedge

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices artisan bread, such as sesame semolina from Earth Sky Time

2 ounces cheddar cheese, such as Grafton Village Sage

Unsalted butter

Combine first six ingredients in a tall glass and stir well. Top with ice.

Layer cheese within sliced bread. Butter the outside of the sandwich and cook in a pan or griddle over medium heat until golden brown, about six minutes. Turn to the other side and cook an additional six minutes. Remove to cutting board and let rest for two or three minutes.

Garnish cocktail with rosemary, celery, olives and lemon and lime wedges.

Quarter the sandwich, then cut a nick in one quarter. Attach to the side of the glass. Serve.