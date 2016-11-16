A Weeks Worth of Celebrating

It’s hard to believe that twenty years ago, on December 11, 1996, The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern opened its doors for the first time. Over the past two decades they’ve become a staple for Manchester locals, travelers, vacationers, second home owners and everyone in between. And they’re celebrating with a big thank you to all who have made the restaurant what it is today.

Starting on Tuesday, December 6th, they’ll be kicking off a week long celebration with a wing sauce competition and tap takeover by Long Trail Brewing. If you’re up for the challenge, whip up your best wing sauce and bring it to Amy by 3pm on Tuesday the 6th. From 4pm to 6pm they’ll have a smattering of their own wings for everyone to grab. At 5:30pm the competition entries will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges and they will also pass around those wings for all to try. The sauce that wins the most votes will find a place on their menu for 2017. That’s right—if you win, your wing sauce will become a part of the Wife’s delicious menu for the winter season—because they love you.

Sleep off your chicken wing hangover and come back on Wednesday night December 7th for a Mug Club appreciation party where, once again, they’ll be handing the power of their restaurant over to their customers. Normally, Chef Amy makes a pilgrimage to the Long Trail Brewery, samples a bunch of beers, combines them, swirls some glasses and comes up with a blend which makes it’s way to their taps as “ThatsWhatSheSaid.” This year, Long Trail is coming to The Wife and instead of Amy drinking alone at the brewery, they’re inviting all of you to come mix-and-match with them right at the bar! The best blend will take the reigns of an all new “ThatsWhatSheSaid.” Along with great beer you can expect a $20 all-you-can-eat beer inspired food buffet ($15 for mug club members) – because that’s how they do.

The party continues Thursday downstairs in The Perfect Wife dining room with a re-release (one night only) of their original Wife menu. Yup, the original menu in all of its glory—prices and all. Crab Cakes for $7.50 and Filet Mignon for $16.50?! And what would throwback Thursday be if they didn’t bring the fan favorite BURGER NIGHT back to the Tavern? Throwback prices as well. AND on the stage, the gritty, handsome, and incredibly talented Kelly Ravin on guitar.

There’s more? Yup. Friday, December 9th, Zero Gravity and Citizen Cider are taking over the Other Woman Tavern—taps and all. Reps will be on hand with lots of schwag, samples and answers to all of your beer/cider queries. In The Other Woman Tavern, the wild sounds of Dana Massive will back up the Vermont beer/cider shindig. Not to be outdone by the tavern, The Perfect Wife dining room will be hosting a Roaring 20s Party with Whistle Pig Whiskey and 802 Wines. Period cocktails, wine pairings, passed hors d’oeuvres all night and good company. Don’t forget your wingtips and flapper dresses—decade appropriate dress is strongly encouraged. Please call to reserve your spot. Party starts at 7pm!

Saturday, December 10th, The Perfect Wife hosts a night full of 20 years of good food and tasty music with a “Big Night” inspired grand dinner party. Anya Matanovic, an opera singer with an incredible voice and resumé, will be serenading a thoroughly delicious family style Italian dinner in the dining room. Celebration begins promptly at 6:30pm. Pop a bottle of champagne and raise your glass – 20 years strong thanks to all of you! Make reservations for this event by calling 802-362-2817.

Still dreaming of your 15 minutes of fame? Throughout the entire week-long celebration they will be filming all of you having fun and sharing Wife memories. Don’t be shy if you’ve got a good story to tell. You could make it into their movie!

More information can be found at perfectwife.com.