2017 Activities and Events Guide

By Skyler Nupp, intern

Vermont’s sky is filled with luminous light during Fourth of July as fireworks light up the beautiful Green Mountains. Celebrate the beginning of summer and enjoy a weekend packed full of games, music, food and more. Join us as towns all over Southern Vermont celebrate Independence Day.

Photo courtesy the Town of Manchester

Manchester

On July 4, at Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park, the Town of Manchester hosts an all day celebration with live music, free swimming, games for the whole family, and fireworks.

Photo by Hubert Schriebl

Stratton Mountain

All weekend, Stratton is hosting their annual Mountain Friends and Freedom Festival to celebrate summer and Independence Day. There will be live music, games, gondola rides, and lots of food. July 2, is the big day at Stratton’s Main Base Lodge where there will be fun activities throughout the day and a firework show at dark. More Info

Photo courtesy Vermont State Fairgrounds

Rutland

At the Vermont State Fairgrounds on July 2, don’t miss the Rutland Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Extravaganza beginning at 9:45pm. Start the afternoon with the Vermont State Fairgrounds annual Summer Smash demo derby! More Info

Photo courtesy of Magic Mountain

Magic Mountain

Join Magic Mountain for a fun-filled day on July 1, starting at 11am with the Town of Londonderry Independence Day Parade and later in the evening, live music at the Black Line Tavern and fireworks on the mountain. More Info

Photo courtesy of Wardsboro Parade

Wardsboro

On July 4, the town of Wardsboro hosts their annual parade and street fair starting at 9am. Parade officially starts at 10am and stick around for Southern Vermont’s oldest Independence Day Celebration. Stop by for lots of activities and games like duck races, basketball contests, a skate jam, dunk tank, delicious food, and lots more. More Info

Photo courtesy of Mount Snow

Mount Snow

Join Mount Snow for their Fireworks for Freedom event on the 3rd beginning at 6pm. This event starts on Main Street in Dover and includes a BBQ, lawn games, s’mores, and live music. The firework show will start at 9:45pm in front of the Grand Summit Hotel. More Info

Photo courtesy of Saxtons River Fourth of July

Saxtons River

In Saxtons River on Main St. honor our firefighters with a day packed full of fun. This event kicks off at 7:30am with the Firecracker 5K race, a parade at 9:30am, and fireworks at dark with games, food, contests, music, and dancing in between. Enjoy the day with a caring and energetic community. For more details visit Saxtons River Fourth of July on Facebook.

Photo courtesy of Brattleboro Goes Fourth

Brattleboro

The annual Brattleboro Goes Fourth event kicks off with a parade downtown at 10am on July 4. The afternoon is filled with sports, concerts, and fireworks at dark all at Living Memorial Park. More Info

Photo courtesy of Crown Point Country Club

Springfield

Join the crowd at Crown Point Country Club on July 1, at 5pm for live music, dinner, and fireworks over the golf course. There will be food and beverage vendors set up along with an additional buffet dinner in the club dining room. Tickets to dinner include admission to the fireworks. More Info

Photo courtesy of Wilmington Fourth of July Committee

Wilmington

Come by Hayford Field on July 2 and party with the whole family! The event starts at 6pm and fireworks are at 9pm. There will be a BBQ, games, live music, activities, and a chance to ride the MOOver! More Info

Bennington

The Fourth of July Celebration at Willow Park will start at 3pm. Experience a variety of food and craft vendors and bouncy houses and entertainment for kids. Performances and live music will be taking place between 5pm and 9:30pm. Fireworks begin at 9:30pm. Earlier in the afternoon, take part in a Bennington tradition with the Annual Bell Ringing Ceremony. The presentation will begin promptly at 1:45 pm on the lawn in front of the Town Offices. The Ship’s Bell from the USS Bennington will be struck 13 times, once for each of the 13 original States. This will be followed by the honorary 14th strike to represent Vermont. The public will be able to ring the ship’s bell at the conclusion of the ceremony. More Info

