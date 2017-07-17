A Day In Arlington, Vermont

By Raea Benjamin

Arlington, rests in the Vermont Valley between the Taconic Mountain range and the Green Mountains. Just a short drive south of Manchester Center, this inviting town is a great place to spend the day. With its shops, sights, and eateries, Arlington is a fun spot for people of all ages to visit and a perfect place to spend a relaxing day by yourself or plan an exciting outing with friends and family!

Kick off your Arlington day trip by viewing the awe inspiring works of Norman Rockwell at the Norman Rockwell Exhibition. Noted for his paintings of everyday people and situations, Rockwell’s art works to tell stories of middle class America while maintaining a humor that has charmed the country for generations. This aim is well represented by the elaborate exhibition, which focuses on Rockwell’s work from 1939–1953, years during which the artist called Arlington, Vermont his home. Accompanying the paintings are small profiles of many of Rockwell’s local models. What sets the Arlington Rockwell Exhibition apart is its dedication to representing Norman Rockwell not just as the incredibly talented artist that he was, but as an individual and valued member of the Arlington, Vermont community. The exhibit itself, which also features a film on Rockwell and an extensive gift shop, has become a cultural and historical resource in addition to its having immense artistic value.

Hopefully visitors will have worked up an appetite after strolling through the Rockwell exhibit, because located in the same building is Arlington’s very own Sugar Shack. Its shelves stacked with sinfully sweet and satisfyingly savory treats, the Sugar Shack is a tempting location that you do not want to skip. One sweet treat that you’ll be sure to find at the Sugar Shack in particular is pure Vermont maple syrup, all of which is produced in the Shack’s on-site sugar house. In addition to their own maple syrup, the Sugar Shack carries a variety of Vermont food products, from jams and mustards to cheese and fudge as well as their unforgettable famous homemade cider donuts, other fresh baked goods, and even classic maple creemees. Aside from their abundance of local food products, Sugar Shack carries other Vermont products such as clothing and tons of other fun souvenirs. Food and syrup samples are available everyday, so be sure to stop in for a taste!

Also embarking on sugary sweet adventures in Arlington, VT is The Chocolatorium: an exhibit, party place, and great spot to explore and have hands on fun all rolled into one. Step inside and immerse yourself in not only the flavors, but the fascinating history and culture of chocolate during your self-guided tour. The fun-filled exhibit features an informative film, regularly scheduled demonstrations and chocolate tastings, in addition to being a fantastic place to have parties and get-togethers. You can even get in on the candy-coated action and make your own candy bar at the Chocolatorium, so come add some sweetness to your day and head home with your very own candy creation!

If you leave the Sugar Shack and The Chocolatorium with a satisfied sweet tooth, but craving some more savory samples, the Vermont Cheese House should be the next stop on your list of things to do in Arlington. You can’t miss the Cheese House when driving along Route 7A; its interesting round shape and bright yellow color almost always catch the eye of those passing through. Originally built in the shape of a cheese wheel with a wedge cut out for the entrance, the Cheese House was quite literally made for cheese. Aside from a few renovations and updates to the building’s design, nothing has changed. The Cheese House, even without swiss cheese holes adorning its outside, is still packed with tasty cheeses as well as clothing and souvenirs. Having purchased the business in 1988, the Serraro family stayed true to most of the building’s original and unique design as well as continuing to showcase the quality products and exceptional customer service that has made the Vermont Cheese House so popular and successful. There’s no better place to browse, taste, or buy varieties of delicious Vermont cheese products and more!

If instead of filling up on free samples, you’re interested in sitting down with friends or family and grabbing a bite, the Arlington Dairy Bar is a local favorite that is fast, fun, and sure to satisfy. Representative of a classic Vermont snack bar, the Arlington Dairy Bar is the best place in town to grab a burger, some fries, and finish it off with a delicious shake or soft-serve ice cream cone. Spend a warm summer evening or afternoon surrounded by friends, family, and fabulous food at the Arlington Dairy bar. You won’t regret it!

Aside from its numerous eateries and wonderful indoor attractions, Arlington is home to some truly beautiful outdoor experiences as well. The Arlington Green Covered Bridge, for example, is located in the village of West Arlington, crossing over the Batten Kill River, and is a town must-see. Built in 1852, the single span structure is one of Vermont’s oldest surviving covered bridges and has a length of 80 feet (24 m). Additionally, the Arlington Green Covered Bridge is quite unique, having not had any 20th-century strengthening elements added, a common feature of many of the state’s older bridges. Don’t visit Arlington without taking the short walk across this peaceful and architecturally astounding construction. Rain or shine, it doesn’t matter, the bridge is covered, so you won’t get wet!

Just East of the Arlington Green Covered Bridge is the equally beautiful and breathtaking Chiselville Bridge of Sunderland, Vermont. Originally constructed in 1870, this sturdy yet elegant covered bridge carries Sunderland Hill Road over Roaring Branch Brook. The covered portion of the bridge is made of a town lattice truss while the remainder is supported by steel strings and a concrete deck. If the construction and beauty of the Chiselville Bridge alone doesn’t quite do it for you, keep in mind that Golden Globe winning actress Diane Keaton appeared on screen alongside the bridge in the 1987 film Baby Boom. You don’t want to miss this exciting attraction!

Stay outdoors and incorporate nature of all kinds into your Arlington day trip by stopping in to Clear Brook Farm and taking a look at all they have to offer. 2017 is Clear Brook’s 23rd season of growing bedding plants and certified organic fruits and vegetables. The farm cultivates about 45 acres of land each year, over half of which is dedicated to their deliciously fresh produce. When it comes to selling all of that tasty produce along with lots of other local artisan-made food, such as organic cheese, yogurt, bread, and even beef, the Clear Brook Farm Stand is the perfect outlet. Be sure to dedicate some time to this absolutely gorgeous Arlington attraction and to grab some fresh, local produce at the stand before you leave. At the very least, stop by and smell the flowers, they’ve got a lot of them!

Feeling especially adventurous? Then be sure to stop in to Arlington’s Big Big on the Battenkill and enjoy floating down the river in a kayak or tube. Famous for its trout fishing, the Battenkill River rises in the Green Mountains, flows through some of the most beautiful countryside in Southern Vermont, and passes under an impressive four covered bridges as it heads toward the Hudson River. The water on the Batten Kill is lively and crystal-clear, making it the perfect spot to enjoy some traditional Vermont summer pastimes, so rent your kayak or tube today and get in the water!

