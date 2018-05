During the March 10th weekend, almost 100 friends who grew up together at Stratton in the 1970s came back to their home away from home for a three-day 40th reunion. SMS alumni, the founding Stratton Freestyle Team, ski instructors, free skiers, and local friends spent three days on and off the hill reconnecting and remembering their glory days while creating new memories as well.

Hubert Schriebl