The arrival of pop-up art galleries in Manchester over the summer animated storefronts from the Depot to Manchester Village. The exhibitions were comprised of original artworks from Vermont artisans and represented the essence of our community’s passion for quality and collaboration. Upon entering the Vermont Glass Guild gallery in Manchester Depot, one found a large variety of pieces using various methods of glass working. There were functional pieces as well as sculptures. Member artists from Southern Vermont Arts Center occupied a building in Manchester Center in which they displayed their paintings, photographs, and sculptures. As a local organization, they were dearly supported by friends and family, and embraced their role as ambassadors for the art center. In Manchester Village, the pop-up gallery was filled with an amazing array of works from the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers: 17 artisans from all corners of Vermont. Co-mingled with the warm and expertly crafted furniture were works from the Mettowee Makers, a collective of artists from the Mettowee Valley, who exhibited a sensational diversity of artforms including pottery, paintings, jewelry, photographs, and hooked rugs. Galleries are open into the month of October.

Photos Tim Peters