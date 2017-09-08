The 4th annual Barnyard Ball fundraiser benefitting the Dorset Equine Rescue was held at the Inn at Manchester on July 9, a spectacular Sunday evening. John and Kimet Hand were the honorary Barnyard Ball chairs and Clark Comollo was the determined live auctioneer. Best dressed awards went to Katie Brooks and David Ruess. Attendees had the opportunity to attend the kissing booth to smooch with a favorite human or to snap a photo with the beloved miniature rescue, Beau, while enjoying the country music of Starline Rhythm Boys band.

Photos Tim Peters