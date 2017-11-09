Photography Hubert Schriebl

With peak foliage comes peak activity in the Green Mountains. Columbus Day weekend was packed with action from local fairs and festivals, to Stratton Mountain’s Harvest Fest and Craft Brewfest event, to our very own Home Improvement Expo. There is hardly a better time to experience the things that make Vermont such a special destination. Thousands came from far and wide to meander through the fiery landscape of reds, oranges, and yellows, feel the crisp air, and experience the tastes of fall.