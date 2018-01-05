The first weekend of December means The Jingle Bell, a signature charity event for Southwestern Vermont Health Care. Two hundred attendees, dressed in their finest holiday attire, gathered at the beautifully decorated Hermitage Club in Wilmington. The evening was filled with excitement, including a diamond-earring raffle, festive cocktails, a delectable dinner, a thrilling live auction featuring items such as a trip to Cabo San Lucas and tickets to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and dancing to the New York Players. The Putnam Challenge, a call to emulate the generosity of hospital founder Henry W. Putnam, raised more than $100,000.

Jeff Heimbach