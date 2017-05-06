Manchester Life Magazine Launch Party

At the end of March, Mountain Media, LLC., publisher of Stratton Magazine, welcomed members of the community to celebrate the debut of its newest publication, Manchester Life Magazine. The celebration was held at the revitalized Factory Point National Bank building on Manchester’s Main Street now named Factory Point Place. Amy Chamberlain of The Perfect Wife Restaurant and Tavern provided food and beverages. Guests mixed and mingled, learned about the new lifestyle and visitor’s magazine, and toured the newly renovated dining, retail, and residential space. Manchester Life Magazine will be released in May and serve as a guide to all things Manchester, capturing the beauty

and vibrancy of the area.

Photo: Tim Peters