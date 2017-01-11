The town of Manchester embraced the holidays this year with a series of events throughout the season that were part of Manchester Merriment. On November 26, residents and visitors alike gathered for a tree lighting on the town green that included carols, visits with Santa, holiday treats, and family activities. The fun continued on December 3 with the annual Lighted Tractor Parade that went straight down Main Street and included both vintage and new tractors decked out in holiday finery and lights that brightened the night sky. Other Manchester Merriment events took place through New Year’s Eve and included concerts from Manchester Music Festival, tours at local inns, and the Manchester Lions Elf Express Train, with each one celebrating the unique spirit that comes with holidays in Southern Vermont.