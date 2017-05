This weekend event is always the perfect way to close out the ski season with family fun throughout the resort. We took the Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics and skimmed the pond while mother nature continued to provide winter weather. The village celebrated with live music, face painting, and a parade of jugglers and wagons filled with children being led by the Village King, Queen, and Jester. Thank you to all for another ski season for the record books!

Photo: Dillon Rivers