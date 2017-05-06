The Minus Zero Festival at Stratton annually transforms the resort into a playground made for music, dancing, and all-around fun. In its second year, the event welcomed thousands of visitors to the mountain to hear some of the world’s best EDM artists on multiple stages day and night. From beats at the base to parties on the summit, this was an affair with altitude. Featured artists on the main stage included our own Pierce Fulton, Bassnectar, Zeds Dead, GRiZ, and Illenium. The addition of a stage in The Village expanded the festival and brought its own vibe. As friends from all over the Northeast gathered in Vermont, this was a colorful celebration of music and snow sports for the books.

Photo: Hubert Schriebl