Thanksgiving weekend welcomed in the ski season with a healthy amount of snowfall that coated the Stratton Mountain Village in a glistening blanket of white and made it the perfect backdrop for the 2017 Snowlight in Vermont ceremony. Community members kicked off the holiday season by spreading cheer and celebrating our loved ones, lighting trees in their honor throughout the Village. Each tree lighting dedication spread messages of love, honor, happiness, charity, and hope—not just for that evening, but throughout the months to come.