Preservation Hall Jazz Band—named for the iconic Preservation Hall building in the French Quarter of New Orleans—kicked off this year’s Stratton Mountain Music Summer Concert Series. Some of the other acts taking the stage under the tent included the bluegrass music of Greensky Bluegrass, legendary rock of Three Dog Night, and groovy tunes of Rusted Root.

Photo Hubert Schriebl

Photo Hubert Schriebl

Photo Lance Chila