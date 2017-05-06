More than 400 athletes strapped on their skis and boards and gathered to ski and ride all day and all night beginning the morning of January 7. It was 24 hours of camaraderie and challenges among families and friends who all supported each on their quest to “just keep skiing.” Stratton Resort illuminates the trails for night skiing on this one special day each year as individuals and teams compete for prizes and to raise money. The event, organized by The Stratton Foundation, hit a milestone this year reaching more than $1 million dollars raised for local families living in poverty since the event’s inception five years ago.

Photo: David Barnum