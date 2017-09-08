The 24th annual Vermont Summer Festival made its debut on July 5 in East Dorset and showcased the blend of strength, stamina, beauty, and grace unique to equestrian competitions. The festival provided the perfect backdrop for riders from all over North America who were tested in their versatility, performance, and precision along their quest for victory in Hunter, Jumper, and Equitation categories. Spectators were delighted by the showings as they cheered on riders of all ages who had come to prove themselves on the showgrounds right here in Manchester and the Mountains.

Photo Lisa Cueman