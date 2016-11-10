For Everyone on Your List
Get inspired by these finds and give the perfect gift to all of the special people in your life. We’ve compiled the latest and greatest from stores around the area to assist with your holiday shopping.
For Guys
|1. PATAGONIA BLACK HOLE
DUFFEL BAG
Equipe Sport: 800-282-6665
www.equipesport.com
2. BEERACUDA
Burton at Stratton:
802-297-4323
www.stratton.com
3. SHOULDER PATCH
CREWNECK SWEATER
J. Crew: 802-362-2950
www.jcrew.com
4. PLAID RUGGED ELBOW
PATCH SHIRT
J. Crew: 802-362-2950
www.jcrew.com
5. REFILLABLE GROWLER
J.J. Hapgood General Store
and Eatery: 802-824-4800
www.jjhapgood.com
| 6. PRESUMPTION OF GUILT
Archer Mayor:
www.archermayor.com
7. BOB GASPERETTI CURLY
VERMONT SUGAR MAPLE
WOOD PEN WITH STYLUS
Epoch 18 Vermont Artisans:
802-768-9711
www.epochvermont.com
8. LOW MAINTENANCE KIT
Burton at Stratton:
802-297-4323
www.stratton.com
9. FRYE TYLER LACE UP BOOT
Family Footwear: 802-362-4378
www.familyfootwearcenter.com
10. JAY HARRIS LEATHER,
STERLING SILVER, AND
DIAMOND BRACELET
3 Pears Gallery: 802-770-8820
www.3pearsgallery.com
|11. SKI LIFT TICKET CUFFLINKS
iZadorable: 203-847-4102
www.izadorable.com
12. STRATTON PLAYING CARDS
Stratton Clothing Co.:
802-297-4320
www.stratton.com
13. FABRIC CARD CASE
J. Crew: 802-362-2950
www.jcrew.com
14. ARCADE RAMBLER BELT
Syd and Dusty’s: 802-297-4329
www.stratton.com
Indulge
|1. LARGE LIDDED VASE
The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510
www.herendshop.com
2. OBAGI MEDICAL OBAGI-C
SKIN INTERVENTION KIT
Sterling Aesthetics: 802-379-2620
www.sterlingaesthetics.com
3. RABBIT FUR EARMUFFS WITH
LEATHER BAND
Overland: 802-362-4077
www.overland.com
4. GOLD AND DIAMOND RING
BY ALEX ŠEPKUS
Von Bargen’s Jewelry: 802-297-1975
www.vonbargensjewelry.com
5. GOLD AND DIAMOND
EARRINGS BY ALEX ŠEPKUS
Von Bargen’s Jewelry: 802-297-1975
www.vonbargensjewelry.com
6. OBAGI MEDICAL HYDRATE LUXE MOISTURE-RICH CREAM
AND ELASTIDERM EYE CREAM
Sterling Aesthetics: 802-379-2620
www.sterlingaesthetics.com
|7. ZINA OF BEVERLY HILLS
NECKLACES
AND BRACELET
McWayne Jewelers:
802-362-1257
8. ANTIQUE EDWARDIAN
BLACK OPAL AND DIAMOND
BROOCH
McWayne Jewelers:
802-362-1257
9. TAHITIAN PEARL AND
DIAMOND EARRINGS BY
MICHAEL WEGGENMANN
Von Bargen’s Jewelry:
802-297-1975
www.vonbargensjewelry.com
10. TAHITIAN PEARL AND DIAMOND NECKLACE BY
MICHAEL WEGGENMANN
Von Bargen’s Jewelry:
802-297-1975
www.vonbargensjewelry.com
|11. STERLING SILVER AND FRENCH ENAMEL DRAGONFLY
PIN/PENDANT BY NICOLE BARR
McWayne Jewelers: 802-362-1257
12. ROTHSCHILD BIRD
LARGE PLATTER
The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510
www.herendshop.com
13. LAMBSKIN LEATHER
GLOVES WITH FOX FUR TRIM
Overland: 802-362-4077
www.overland.com
14. YELLOW DIAMOND RING
BY VON BARGEN’S JEWELRY
Von Bargen’s Jewelry: 802-297-1975
www.vonbargensjewelry.com
15. MARE WITH FOAL FIGURE
The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510
www.herendshop.com
Home and Hearth
|1. GLASS VASE AND PLATE
Manchester Hot Glass:
802-362-2227
www.manchesterhotglass.com
2. HOUSE-MADE GRANOLA
Dorset Rising: 802-867-7021
www.dorsetrising.com
3. DORSET MAPLE RESERVE
BOURBON BARREL AGED VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
H.N. Williams Store: 802-867-5353
www.hnwilliams.com
4. LEMON LULU CAKE
Mother Myrick’s: 802-362-1560
www.mothermyricks.com
5. HILLSIDE COLLECTION
SERVING BOARD
The Kitchen Store at J.K. Adams:
802-362-4422, www.jkadams.com
6. GIFT CARD
The Vermont Butcher Shop:
802-362-1000
www.vermontbutchershop.com
7. GIFT CARD
Vermont Bread & Cheese Company:
802-366-9000
www.vermontbreadandcheese.com
|8. SIDE HILL FARM MAPLE PUMPKIN BUTTER
J.J. Hapgood General
Store and Eatery:
802-824-4800, www.jjhapgood.com
9. INGRID GITNICK
BUTTER DISH
3 Pears Gallery: 802-770-8820
www.3pearsgallery.com
10. LENOX CORDOVA SALAD BOWL AND SERVERS
The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510
www.herendshop.com
11. DESIGN IMPORTS TABLECLOTH
The Kitchen Store at J.K. Adams:
802-362-4422, www.jkadams.com
12. BUTTERCRUNCH
Mother Myrick’s: 802-362-1560
www.mothermyricks.com
13. ORIGINAL PLYMOUTH ARTISAN CHEESE
J.J. Hapgood General Store and Eatery:
802-824-4800, www.jjhapgood.com
|14. TURKEY HILL MAPLE CREAM COOKIES
H.N. Williams Store: 802-867-5353
www.hnwilliams.com
15. GRAFTON CHEDDAR,
ROSEMARY & OREGANO
HOUSE-MADE BUTTER
Dorset Rising: 802-867-7021
www.dorsetrising.com
16. LANTERN
Mela Artisans: 802-362-3578,
www.melaartisans.com
17. BAGUETTES
Dorset Rising: 802-867-7021
www.dorsetrising.com
18. PERSONALIZED BBQ BOARD
The Kitchen Store at J.K. Adams:
802-362-4422, www.jkadams.com
19. STACEY STANHOPE SALT GLAZED MUG
3 Pears Gallery: 802-770-8820
www.3pearsgallery.com
For Gals
| 1. AUSTRALIAN SHEEPSKIN PILLOW
Overland: 802-362-4077
www.overland.com
2. NEVE APRÈS SKI MITTENS
First Run Ski Shop: 802-297-4321
www.stratton.com
3. RIEKER RED COMBINATION BOOT
Family Footwear: 802-362-4378
www.familyfootwearcenter.com
4. PHOTO-OP PRINT COMMANDO CHEMISE
JOY—all things underthings:
802-362-2727
www.joyallthingsunderthings.com
5. LAGOON IN WHITE CUFF BRACELET
Mela Artisans: 802-362-3578
www.melaartisans.com
|6. DELUXE ULTRA-MOISTURISING
HAND THERAPY COLLECTION
Crabtree & Evelyn: 802-362-0177
www.crabtree-evelyn.com
7. SANDRA OWENS
HAMMERED SILVER HOOP
EARRINGS
Epoch 18 Vermont Artisans:
802-768-9711
www.epochvermont.com
8. BOGNER FIRE + ICE DREW HAT
The Dashing Bear: 802-297-4324
www.stratton.com
9. BLACK DIAMOND ION LED HEADLAMP
First Run Ski Shop: 802-297-4321
www.stratton.com
10. UNIKKO PRINT SCARF
Marimekko: 802-366-1160,
www.marimekko.com
|11. YUMA PENDANT
Mela Artisans: 802-362-3578
www.melaartisans.com
12. CLASSIC TURTLENECK
TSE: 802-362-3018
www.tsecashmere.com
13. PSEUDIO VEST
The North Face:
802-297-4450
www.stratton.com
14. UGG CLASSIC BOOTS
Equipe Sport: 800-282-6665
www.equipesport.com
15. LILY TOTE BAG
AND AIR YOGA MAT
Lolë: 802-297-5653, www.stratton.com
Just for Kids
| 1. REVERSIBLE THERMOBALL HOODIES
The North Face:
802-297-4450, www.stratton.com
2. SMARTWOOL SNOWFLAKE BEANIE
First Run Ski Shop:
802-297-4321, www.stratton.com
3. UGG SNUGGLE SET
UGG Shop: 802-768-8568
www.ugg.com
4. BEAR HITCHER AND LOLLIPOP
Mountain Sweets:
802-297-4566, www.stratton.com
5. UGG INFANT CADEN BOOTS
UGG Shop: 802-768-8568
www.ugg.com
6. TIMELESS IN TURQUOISE
TREASURE BOX
Mela Artisans:
802-362-3578
www.melaartisans.com
7. STOCKING STUFFER CANDIES
Mountain Sweets:
802-297-4566
www.stratton.com
| 8. JÄGERNDORFER COLLECTION
GONDOLA CAR
First Run Ski Shop: 802-297-4321
www.stratton.com
9. CUDDLE LOGO BEAR AND MOOSE
Stratton Clothing Co.: 802-297-4320
www.stratton.com
10. TIKI TOSS ALPINE SERIES
First Run Ski Shop: 802-297-4321
www.stratton.com
11. TY PEEK-A-BOO PHONE HOLDER
Mountain Sweets: 802-297-4566
www.stratton.com
12. CHILDREN’S BOOKS
Northshire Bookstore:
802-362-2200,
www.northshire.com
13. JÄGERNDORFER COLLECTION
SKIERS AND BOARDERS
First Run Ski Shop: 802-297-4321
www.stratton.com
14. TY DORY
Mountain Sweets: 802-297-4566
www.stratton.com
|15. VEW DO SNURFER SCOUT
Burton at Stratton:
802-297-4323
www.stratton.com
16. MELISSA & DOUG
VEHICLES STAMP SET
Mountain Sweets:
802-297-4566
www.stratton.com
17. BAY ROAD
GINGHAM SHIRT
Vineyard Vines:
802-362-8012
www.vineyardvines.com
18. CORDUROY FIVE POCKET PANT
Vineyard Vines:
802-362-8012
www.vineyardvines.com
19. MELISSA & DOUG
SMARTYPANTS CARD SET
Mountain Sweets:
802-297-4566
www.stratton.com
20. ALICE IN WONDERLAND
HOT COCOA MUG AND
FABRIC NOTEBOOK
Northshire Bookstore:
802-362-2200
www.northshire.com