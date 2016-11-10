1. LARGE LIDDED VASE

The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510

www.herendshop.com

2. OBAGI MEDICAL OBAGI-C

SKIN INTERVENTION KIT

Sterling Aesthetics: 802-379-2620

www.sterlingaesthetics.com

3. RABBIT FUR EARMUFFS WITH

LEATHER BAND

Overland: 802-362-4077

www.overland.com

4. GOLD AND DIAMOND RING

BY ALEX ŠEPKUS

Von Bargen’s Jewelry: 802-297-1975

www.vonbargensjewelry.com

5. GOLD AND DIAMOND

EARRINGS BY ALEX ŠEPKUS

Von Bargen’s Jewelry: 802-297-1975

www.vonbargensjewelry.com

6. OBAGI MEDICAL HYDRATE LUXE MOISTURE-RICH CREAM

AND ELASTIDERM EYE CREAM

Sterling Aesthetics: 802-379-2620

www.sterlingaesthetics.com

7. ZINA OF BEVERLY HILLS

NECKLACES

AND BRACELET

McWayne Jewelers:

802-362-1257

8. ANTIQUE EDWARDIAN

BLACK OPAL AND DIAMOND

BROOCH

McWayne Jewelers:

802-362-1257

9. TAHITIAN PEARL AND

DIAMOND EARRINGS BY

MICHAEL WEGGENMANN

Von Bargen’s Jewelry:

802-297-1975

www.vonbargensjewelry.com

10. TAHITIAN PEARL AND DIAMOND NECKLACE BY

MICHAEL WEGGENMANN

Von Bargen’s Jewelry:

802-297-1975

www.vonbargensjewelry.com

11. STERLING SILVER AND FRENCH ENAMEL DRAGONFLY

PIN/PENDANT BY NICOLE BARR

McWayne Jewelers: 802-362-1257

12. ROTHSCHILD BIRD

LARGE PLATTER

The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510

www.herendshop.com

13. LAMBSKIN LEATHER

GLOVES WITH FOX FUR TRIM

Overland: 802-362-4077

www.overland.com

14. YELLOW DIAMOND RING

BY VON BARGEN’S JEWELRY

Von Bargen’s Jewelry: 802-297-1975

www.vonbargensjewelry.com

15. MARE WITH FOAL FIGURE

The Herend Shop: 800-440-3510

www.herendshop.com