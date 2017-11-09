A Village Spree

Designed in the 1980s as a Bavarian-style town that pays tribute to the spirit of Stratton’s early Austrian ties, Stratton Village has become one of the most distinct features of the resort. This is the gathering place where friends old and new come together for everything from early morning coffee before hitting the slopes to one of the best après ski scenes in the east.

The Village shops offer more than just friendly faces behind the counter; they supply everything we may have left behind at home and all of the latest styles to keep our outfits looking fresh. Carefully curated, each store has its own unique offerings that change seasonally and that meet the needs of all who pass through. As we enter into the 2017–2018 ski season, familiarize yourself with the latest by taking a stroll through Stratton Village. You’re sure to find something new to sport when you next hit the slopes.

“Astis” mittens are “must haves” for your Winter 2017–18 Experience. Astis combines today’s technology and natural materials to create performance leather products with superior warmth, waterproofing, and breathability. Made in the USA, waterproof leather and Polartec insulation. The Dashing Bear

Experience this lightly insulated jacket and hoodie that features state-of-the-art Ventrix™ ventilation for balanced warmth and breathability. Ventrix™ received the prestigious 2017 Editor’s Choice Award from Backpacker magazine. The North Face

Beautifully designed by Toni Sailer, the “Edie” Luxury Jacket with Splendid Fur provides lightweight warmth with Thermolite Core technology engineered to keep you warm while fashionable. The Dashing Bear

This Emaline Lolë packable jacket is the most popular choice for travel thanks to its compact pouch. It’s extremely lightweight and will keep you toasty warm. The shaped-fit Lolë Panna leggings will add style and comfort to your strides. In addition to their elegant contrast of colors and textures, they’re made of a breathable fabric that stretches when you move. Lolë

The POCito Fornix helmet is a children’s version of the award-winning Fornix helmet. The helmet is well ventilated and equipped with a size adjustment system that makes it possible to customize the fit. Although lightweight, the helmet provides a high level of protection. The POCito Iris googles have been designed and developed for children but have the same qualities as the adult versions, and the versatile double lens enhances contrast and protection. These goggles have a soft PU frame with triple-layer face foam and are designed for optimal fit, which ensures they stay perfectly in place. Headcase

Hestra Baby Zip Long Mitts are a soft and warm mitten for the youngest outdoor enthusiasts. Easy to put on and take off due to the zipper on the side. Designed with the same high quality as all Hestra handwear. First Run Ski Shop

Stratton Village Retail Shops

First Run Ski Shop 802-297-4321 • The Bootlab 802-297-4404 • Stratton Clothing Company 802-297-4320

Headcase 802-297-4327 • Syd & Dusty’s 802-297-4323 • Burton 802-297-4323 • The North Face 802-297-4450

Mountain Sweets 802-297-4566 • Lolë 802-297-5653 • The Dashing Bear 802-297-4324 • The Spa 802-297-3339