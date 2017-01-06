By Alison McCostis

Principal Photography By Hubert Schriebl

The snowy Vermont mountains aren’t only about skiing and snowboarding. If you’re looking for a day off from the slopes or a ski-free country winter vacation, there is plenty to do at Stratton Mountain Resort and in the surrounding area. Have you ever gone dog sledding? Bring the family for an adventure! Want to escape your busy itinerary and just relax? Enjoy a day at the spa or take a dip in the heated indoor pool. Want to embrace a little small-town charm? Walk along the quaint and scenic streets of Manchester for a day of shopping. With plenty of restaurants, stores, and other fun things to do on Stratton Mountain and in the Manchester area, you’re sure to find exciting ways to fill your days.

Zooming…

Sledding…

Swimming…

Snowshoeing…

Posing…

Biking…

Tubing…

Mushing…

Relaxing…

Dining…

Roasting…

Skating…

Doubling Up…

Shopping…