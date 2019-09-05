Interview with Designer Alison Clark

Photos Courtesy Bennington Furniture

What are the latest Vermont home design trends?

We tend to have a lot of clients who are second-homeowners. They see their homes here as a place to go to relax so they want comfy and cozy. Deeper seats, plush down cushions, a warm inviting place for the family to relax, but with style.

What colors and textures are currently popular?

A lot of neutrals, grays and taupes especially with the bigger pieces like a sectional sofa. People feel the neutral colors will be longer lasting, style-wise. They then do fun punches of color with accessories and pillows. So we won’t sell a magenta sofa but we will sell a magenta pillow. With textures, we see a lot of fur, leather, barnwood and natural woods. We have bunk beds that look like they are made of tree trunks that are very popular. People like the idea of bringing nature inside. Our clients are more willing to have fun with their second homes as opposed to their more traditional primary homes and we’re all about having unique, cool, funky pieces in a lot of different price points so there’s something for everyone. Our slogan is “A Style All Your Own.”

What do you offer that makes Bennington Furniture stand out?

Our goal is to make decorating your Vermont home easy and fun. It’s a challenge for our clients who are primarily not in Vermont to design remotely so we strive to make it easy for them by working one-on-one and providing simplified options selected specifically for their space. We help from design to delivery. Our final step is trouble-free white glove delivery so your new furniture is ready for your next trip to Vermont.

Bennington Furniture

1011 Depot St., Manchester

802-362-3888

benningtonfurniture.com