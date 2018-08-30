Building At The Base

By Cherise Madigan

Bondville’s home improvement landscape is growing, with a cadre of new businesses congregating at the base of Stratton Mountain. Between the expansion of Londonderry Hardware, a community favorite, and the genesis of a new collaborative space uniting interior design, custom cabinetry, and construction, the quaint town has become a one-stop mecca for the design project of your dreams.

Lincoln Maples Hardware

As a branch of the locally beloved Londonderry Hardware, family owned and community based for more than 40 years, Lincoln Maples promises to offer all of the supplies and materials needed for your DIY home improvement and design projects.

With plans to open this autumn, owners Darrell and Lucy Sherburne will provide many of the same standbys as their flagship store, including a wide selection of paints, raw materials, and home accessories as well as a larger selection of lumber and supplies.

While the convenience of being at the base of Stratton Mountain is a benefit in itself, Lincoln Maples commits to the same dedicated and knowledgeable service that sets Londonderry Hardware apart, offering the expertise needed to take a project from idea to reality. “We’re always there to help guide someone through a project,” explained Darrell. “If you need any kind of advice, we have the experience to help you out.”

802-824-3926 or [email protected]

Gray Interiors

Having received her start more than 20 years ago as a stylist for Elle magazine, Lora Gray is the go-to designer for client-driven projects that are traditional yet fun.

After departing the world of fashion to earn a degree from the New York School of Interior Design, the entrepreneur launched Gray Interiors in 2008 to pursue her passion for designing spaces that are not only beautiful, but practical to boot. Working with clients, architects, and contractors from concept to completion, Lora has taken on everything from full-service interior design work to architectural interiors and space planning.

“My philosophy on design is quite simple,” she said. “I want to create interiors that are reflective of the personality of the homeowners and showcase the character of the home in its natural environment.”

203-819-7055, loragray.houzz.com or [email protected]

MJM Home

Maura J. Miller, a self-professed “math-geek,” loves solving the puzzles that designing custom cabinetry can present. For Maura, the principal designer of the newly launched MJM Home, it’s all about creating a custom space that is functional, natural, and unique.

With a bachelor of science degree in interior design and more than 25 years of experience, Maura has recently become her own brand—utilizing a woodworking shop in Northern Vermont to create handcrafted custom cabinetry for her clients. Although she “never does the same thing twice,” her designs are defined by the rich, natural materials that they often showcase.

“I love raw materials such as marble,” Maura gushed. “Even in wood grain I find beauty in the flaws, and that’s what I love to show. To me, there’s beauty in that these materials grew in nature.”

508-241-9849, mjm-home.com or [email protected]

Maura Miller and Lora Gray have united with Martello Brothers Construction in a shared space at the base of Stratton Mountain, choosing collaboration over competition to the benefit of the customer.

Bondville Home Improvement Companies

Amy Thebault Designs

802.366.4990 or thebaultdesign.com

Bennington Furniture

802-362-3888 or benningtonfurniture.com

Brook Valley Appliance

802-362-1045 or brookvalley.net

Homestead Landscaping

802-297-1107 or homesteadlandscaping.com

Landscape Constructions

802-297-2089 or landscapeconstructionsvt.com

Martello Brothers Construction

802 688-4016 or martellobrothers.com

The Wadsworth Company

802-297-1900 or wadsworthdreamhomes.com

Wylie Construction

802-297-1221 or wylieconstruction.net