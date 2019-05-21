Lillet Garden

Verdé Restaurant, Stratton Mountain Resort
INGREDIENTS
Demerara sugar
Lime wedge
2 thin slices fresh ginger
Fresh mint
¼ oz Chartreuse
3 oz Lillet
1 teaspoon grenadine
Run lime wedge around the edge of a coupe or martini glass. Dip in demerara sugar and set aside. In a shaker, muddle lime wedge, ginger, and three or four mint leaves. Add Chartreuse and Lillet, a scoop of ice, and shake. Strain into the prepared glass. Very slowly, pour the grenadine over a tilted spoon toward the edge of the glass so it pools in the bottom. Garnish with a few mint leaves and a wheel of caramelized lime, if desired.