Lillet Garden

Verdé Restaurant, Stratton Mountain Resort

INGREDIENTS

Demerara sugar

Lime wedge

2 thin slices fresh ginger

Fresh mint

¼ oz Chartreuse

3 oz Lillet

1 teaspoon grenadine

Run lime wedge around the edge of a coupe or martini glass. Dip in demerara sugar and set aside. In a shaker, muddle lime wedge, ginger, and three or four mint leaves. Add Chartreuse and Lillet, a scoop of ice, and shake. Strain into the prepared glass. Very slowly, pour the grenadine over a tilted spoon toward the edge of the glass so it pools in the bottom. Garnish with a few mint leaves and a wheel of caramelized lime, if desired.