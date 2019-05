The Barrows House Inn & Restaurant, Dorset

INGREDIENTS

1 strawberry

2 basil leaves

Juice of half a lemon

Juice of half a lime

Splash agave syrup

1½ oz Hornitos

Reposado tequila

¼ oz Cointreau

In a shaker, muddle together the strawberry and basil. Fill the shaker halfway with ice, then add remaining ingredients. Shake for 10 seconds, then pour into a glass.