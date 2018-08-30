Gallery Happenings

George Kalinsky at the Faces of Champions opening at the Southern Vermont Arts Center

Faces of Champions: George Kalinsky Sports Photography

The famed photographer who has been behind the lens for some of the greatest moments in sports presented some of his most iconic images at Southern Vermont Arts Center this summer. From behind-the-scenes images of Muhammad Ali training for his biggest bouts to Serena Williams and Sloane Stevens on the courts at Arthur Ashe Stadium, his photographs capture both trial and triumph.

Dr. Joshua Sherman and Illustration House VT’s Roger Reed at llustration Gallery opening

Art Manchester Returns!

Now in its second season, through Oct. 14, Art Manchester presents work in pop-up galleries from both local and historic artisans. The Institute for Illustration Gallery, presented by Illustration House VT, features original artwork from magazines such as Vanity Fair, House & Garden, Vogue, Town & Country, and The New Yorker that both captured and captivated the social elite. The Gallery includes work by Norman Rockwell, Maxfield Parrish, and Saul Steinberg, among others.

Institute for Illustration Gallery

4802 Main Street, Manchester

instituteforillustration.com

Jack Labbe and Edie Salas-Miller enjoy the Illustration Gallery opening

The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers and the Mettowee Makers continue to collaborate in their own pop-up gallery. The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers are master furniture artisans who are dedicated to high-quality craftsmanship, excellence in design, and the pursuit of artistic vision. They present their work alongside artists from Southern Vermont’s Mettowee Valley, which is rich with individuals who craft beautiful pieces in a variety of mediums.

The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers

and Mettowee Makers

32 Center Hill Road, Manchester

artmanchestervermont.com

Art Manchester pop-up initiative features The Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers and the Mettowee Makers

The initiative is presented by Manchester Designer Outlets and Manchester Life Magazine.