Thanksgiving weekend welcomed in the ski season with a healthy amount of snowfall that coated the area in a soft, picturesque blanket of white. It served as the perfect backdrop for the 2016 Snowlight in Vermont ceremony that annually celebrates those we love and kicks off the holiday season by lighting up the trees in the Stratton Mountain Village. Holiday spirit was in the air as the dedications on each tree spread messages of love, honor, happiness, charity, and hope—not just that evening but throughout the months to come.