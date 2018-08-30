SVHC Centennial Gala

Left to right: Tommy Harmon, chair, SVHC Board of Trustees; Marny Krause, chair, SVHC Foundation Board of Directors; and Tom Dee, SVHC president and CEO, blowing out candles of SVHC’s centennial birthday cake

Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) hosted 420 guests at the Centennial Gala on June 9 at the Hubbell Homestead in Bennington. The 2018 Vision Awards, which honor recipients for their efforts to advance the health system’s vision of healthier communities, were presented by Tommy Harmon, chair of the SVHC Board of Trustees. Michael Brady, DDS received the 2018 Health Care Leadership Award, and Susan Hunter accepted the 2018 Distinguished Community Service Award on behalf of the Hunter Family.

Left to right: Roby Harrington III; Susan Hunter; and Tommy Harmon, chair, SVHC Board of Trustees

Dr. Michael Brady and his wife, Cathy