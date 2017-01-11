In celebration of the Vermont Community Foundation’s new Manchester arm, leaders from the organization introduced its initiatives to members of the community over hors d’oeuvres hosted at the Manchester Community Library back in November. Residents from around the area gathered to learn about all of the great work that the foundation does “helping local organizations and people make things happen.” Past local beneficiaries of the Vermont Community Foundation’s work have included United Counseling Service, Northshire Grows, and Meals on Wheels. With a new, dedicated philanthropic advisor now working in Manchester (see Stratton Magazine article in Holiday 2016 issue), the Vermont Community Foundation hopes to see work like this expand and further serve the community.