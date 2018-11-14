2018 Holiday Gift Guide

We’ve curated finds from the area’s local retailers. Check out all of our retail partners for everyone on your list and don’t forget to get yourself a little something also.

 

1. Lolë Atelier • 802-297-5653 • stratton.com 2. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 3. H.N. Williams Store • 802-867-5353 • hnwilliams.com 4. Bradley’s Pro Shop Ski & Sport • 802-367-3118 • bradleysproski.com 5. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 6. JK Adams Kitchen Store • 802-362-4422 • jkadams.com 7. Al Ducci’s Italian Pantry • 802-362-4449 • alduccis.com 8. Bennington Furniture & Mattress • 802-362-3888 • benningtonfurniture.com 9. Bennington Furniture & Mattress • 802-362-3888 • benningtonfurniture.com 10. Christmas Days • 802-362-2516 • xmasdays.com 11. Rablogan Castle of Scotland • 802-549-8928 • rablogan.com 12. UGG • 802-768-8568 13. Tumi • 802-362-4707 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 14. Le Creuset • 802-366-8000 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 15. Bradley’s Pro Shop Ski & Sport • 802-367-3118 • bradleysproski.com 16. Manchester Hot Glass • 802-362-2227 • manchesterhotglass.com 17. Mettowee Mill Nursery • 802-325-3007 • mettoweemillnursery.com 18. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com

 

1. J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery • 802-824-4800 • jjhapgood.com 2. Flying Cow Signs • 802-362-4927 • flyingcowsigns.com 3. H.N. Williams Store • 802-867-5353 • hnwilliams.com 4. Burton • 802-297-4323 • stratton.com 5. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 6. H.N. Williams Store • 802-867-5353 • hnwilliams.com 7. Family Footwear Center • 802-362-4378 • familyfootwearcenter.com 8. Sterling Aesthetics • 802-379-2620 • sterlingaesthetics.com 9. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com 10. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 11. Izadorable • 203-847-4102 • izadorable.com 12. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com 13. Spring & Harbor Boutique • 802-367-3998 14. Marimekko • 802-366-1160 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 15. Syd & Dusty’s • 802-297-4329 • stratton.com 16. Above All Vermont • 802-362-0915 • aboveallvermont.com 17. UGG • 802-768-8568 18. G.H. Bass & Co. • 802-362-4384 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 19. Depot 62 • 802-366-8181 • depot62.com 20. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com

 

1. Robin Lane Clothing • 802-362-7590 • robinlaneclothing.com 2. Apricot Lane Boutique • 802-362-9800 • apricotlaneboutique.com 3. JOY – all things underthings • 802-362-2727 • joyallthingsunderthings.com 4. Mela Artisans • 802-362-3578 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 5. Rablogan Castle of Scotland • 802-549-8928 • rablogan.com 6. Eileen Fisher • 802-768-8736 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 7. Apricot Lane Boutique • 802-362-9800 • apricotlaneboutique.com 8. Brooks Brothers • 802-362-7044 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 9. Crabtree & Evelyn • 802-362-0177 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 10. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 11. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com

 

1. Von Bargen’s Jewelry • 802-297-1975 • vonbargensjewelry.com 2. Fortuna’s Sausage & Italian Market • 802-362-4051 • fortunasausage.com 3. Spring & Harbor Boutique • 802-367-3998 4. Dorset Maple Reserve • 802-362-0091 • dorsetmaplereserve.com 5. The Stratton Parsonage • 802-896-6272 • strattonparsonage.com 6. Syd & Dusty’s • 802-297-4329 • stratton.com 7. Eddie Bauer • 802-362-0785 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 8. Jen Black Designs • 603-340-0152 • jenblackdesigns.com 9. Tumi • 802-362-4707 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 10. McWayne Jewelers • 802-362-1257 11. The Vermont Bowl Mill • 802-362-4766 • vermontbowlmill.com 12. Tilting at Windmills Gallery • 802-362-3022 • tilting.com 13. J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery • 802-824-4800 • jjhapgood.com 14. 3 Pears Gallery • 802-770-8820 15. The Herend Shop • 800-440-3510 • herendshop.com 16. JK Adams Kitchen Store • 802-362-4422 • jkadams.com

 

1. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 2. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com 3. Northshire Bookstore • 802-362-2200 • northshire.com 4. Northshire Bookstore • 802-362-2200 • northshire.com 5. Family Footwear Center • 802-362-4378 • familyfootwearcenter.com 6. Family Footwear Center • 802-362-4378 • familyfootwearcenter.com 7. Mountain Sweets • 802-297-4566 • stratton.com 8. 3 Pears Gallery • 802-770-8820 9. The North Face • 802-297-4450 • stratton.com

 