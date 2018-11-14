2018 Holiday Gift Guide

Photography By David Barnum

We’ve curated finds from the area’s local retailers. Check out all of our retail partners for everyone on your list and don’t forget to get yourself a little something also.

1. Lolë Atelier • 802-297-5653 • stratton.com 2. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 3. H.N. Williams Store • 802-867-5353 • hnwilliams.com 4. Bradley’s Pro Shop Ski & Sport • 802-367-3118 • bradleysproski.com 5. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 6. JK Adams Kitchen Store • 802-362-4422 • jkadams.com 7. Al Ducci’s Italian Pantry • 802-362-4449 • alduccis.com 8. Bennington Furniture & Mattress • 802-362-3888 • benningtonfurniture.com 9. Bennington Furniture & Mattress • 802-362-3888 • benningtonfurniture.com 10. Christmas Days • 802-362-2516 • xmasdays.com 11. Rablogan Castle of Scotland • 802-549-8928 • rablogan.com 12. UGG • 802-768-8568 13. Tumi • 802-362-4707 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 14. Le Creuset • 802-366-8000 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 15. Bradley’s Pro Shop Ski & Sport • 802-367-3118 • bradleysproski.com 16. Manchester Hot Glass • 802-362-2227 • manchesterhotglass.com 17. Mettowee Mill Nursery • 802-325-3007 • mettoweemillnursery.com 18. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com

1. J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery • 802-824-4800 • jjhapgood.com 2. Flying Cow Signs • 802-362-4927 • flyingcowsigns.com 3. H.N. Williams Store • 802-867-5353 • hnwilliams.com 4. Burton • 802-297-4323 • stratton.com 5. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 6. H.N. Williams Store • 802-867-5353 • hnwilliams.com 7. Family Footwear Center • 802-362-4378 • familyfootwearcenter.com 8. Sterling Aesthetics • 802-379-2620 • sterlingaesthetics.com 9. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com 10. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 11. Izadorable • 203-847-4102 • izadorable.com 12. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com 13. Spring & Harbor Boutique • 802-367-3998 14. Marimekko • 802-366-1160 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 15. Syd & Dusty’s • 802-297-4329 • stratton.com 16. Above All Vermont • 802-362-0915 • aboveallvermont.com 17. UGG • 802-768-8568 18. G.H. Bass & Co. • 802-362-4384 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 19. Depot 62 • 802-366-8181 • depot62.com 20. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com

1. Robin Lane Clothing • 802-362-7590 • robinlaneclothing.com 2. Apricot Lane Boutique • 802-362-9800 • apricotlaneboutique.com 3. JOY – all things underthings • 802-362-2727 • joyallthingsunderthings.com 4. Mela Artisans • 802-362-3578 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 5. Rablogan Castle of Scotland • 802-549-8928 • rablogan.com 6. Eileen Fisher • 802-768-8736 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 7. Apricot Lane Boutique • 802-362-9800 • apricotlaneboutique.com 8. Brooks Brothers • 802-362-7044 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 9. Crabtree & Evelyn • 802-362-0177 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 10. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 11. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com

1. Von Bargen’s Jewelry • 802-297-1975 • vonbargensjewelry.com 2. Fortuna’s Sausage & Italian Market • 802-362-4051 • fortunasausage.com 3. Spring & Harbor Boutique • 802-367-3998 4. Dorset Maple Reserve • 802-362-0091 • dorsetmaplereserve.com 5. The Stratton Parsonage • 802-896-6272 • strattonparsonage.com 6. Syd & Dusty’s • 802-297-4329 • stratton.com 7. Eddie Bauer • 802-362-0785 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 8. Jen Black Designs • 603-340-0152 • jenblackdesigns.com 9. Tumi • 802-362-4707 • manchesterdesigneroutlets.com 10. McWayne Jewelers • 802-362-1257 11. The Vermont Bowl Mill • 802-362-4766 • vermontbowlmill.com 12. Tilting at Windmills Gallery • 802-362-3022 • tilting.com 13. J.J. Hapgood General Store & Eatery • 802-824-4800 • jjhapgood.com 14. 3 Pears Gallery • 802-770-8820 15. The Herend Shop • 800-440-3510 • herendshop.com 16. JK Adams Kitchen Store • 802-362-4422 • jkadams.com

1. First Run Ski Shop • 802-297-4321 • stratton.com 2. Equipe Sport • 802-297-2847 • equipesport.com 3. Northshire Bookstore • 802-362-2200 • northshire.com 4. Northshire Bookstore • 802-362-2200 • northshire.com 5. Family Footwear Center • 802-362-4378 • familyfootwearcenter.com 6. Family Footwear Center • 802-362-4378 • familyfootwearcenter.com 7. Mountain Sweets • 802-297-4566 • stratton.com 8. 3 Pears Gallery • 802-770-8820 9. The North Face • 802-297-4450 • stratton.com