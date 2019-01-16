After The Last Run

By Cherise Madigan

There’s no shortage of après ski activities to make the most of your time in the mountains. So take off those ski boots, stash your gear, and get ready to savor all that Stratton has to offer!

Photo: Hubert Schriebl

Coca-Cola Tube Park

Beyond the joy of endless turns on the mountain, there’s nothing quite as fun as flying through the powder from the seat of a snow tube. Located within Stratton’s Sun Bowl, the resort’s Coca-Cola Tube Park is a great way to spend a day with children who are skied-out or not quite ready for the big mountain. To be honest, though, the experience is an exuberant one for all ages.

The Sun Bowl lift will bring you right to the top, and after you zip down the slopes, you’ll find a warming hut—offering refreshments and a cozy fire pit—waiting for you at the bottom. To add a twist to the classic winter pastime, head to the tube park after dark to play under the lights and to make some magical memories.

Be sure to lose the ski boots before hopping onto a tube, but keep your goggles and helmets at the ready as well as warm and waterproof clothing. The tube park is open to children over 5 (and taller than 42 inches) on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The park is also open during special event weeks and weekends at Stratton. 800-787-2886 or stratton.com

Photo: Hubert Schriebl

Grizzly’s at the Stratton Mountain Resort Base Lodge

Grizzly’s is the go-to hotspot after a long day of skiing, and you’ll see why as you walk through the door. With a bustling crowd of skiers and riders soaking up the ebullient atmosphere, Grizzly’s is the perfect place to refuel with food and drink. Located in the Main Base area next to the gondola, the restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and late night—often offering live music, draft beer specials, and more. Don’t miss out on their wood-fired pizza, as well as the restaurant’s critically acclaimed Epic Mountain Bloody Mary—garnished with chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and grilled cheese. Head out onto the sun-drenched deck and soak in the sun and good vibes while watching skiers and snowboarders shredding Stratton. 802-297-4371 or stratton.com

Photo Courtesy of Stratton Mountain Resort

Ice Skating at Mill House

Make your way to Stratton Mountain Resort’s Mill House, in the center of The Commons, for a picturesque ice-skating experience. With bucolic scenes surrounding you, and wonderful views of Stratton, skaters can also enjoy a campfire under starry skies complete with soup, sandwiches, hot cocoa, and music. Skates are available for all ages on a first-come-first-serve basis, with the Mill House pond open for skating from 4–6:30pm and 7–9pm throughout the winter season. 800-787-2886

Photo: Hubert Schriebl

Day Spa at Stratton Village

Aren’t vacations meant to be a little indulgent? If you agree, spend some time relaxing après ski at Stratton Village’s Day Spa, equipped with an experienced staff and luscious products from Naturopathica. In addition to a selection of massage treatments, the spa also provides holistic treatments such as reiki and reflexology as well as beautifying facials, steams, and more. Take the time to unwind and treat yourself after a day on the mountain—because you deserve it. 802-297-4772 or stratton.com

Photo Courtesy of Stratton Mountain Resort

Snowmobile Tours

Feeling the need for speed? Sure, you can bag some quick turns on Stratton’s many ski trails, but slithering across the slopes on a snowmobile offers a different degree of adventure. Beginners and pros alike will appreciate the guided excursions provided by Stratton Snowmobile Tours, in which an expert guide will lead you along several snowmobiling trails to reach the mountain’s summit. With Mountain Tours taking off throughout the evening, you’ll zoom through the snow at light-speed (depending on your skill level, that is) and the children can even come along as passengers for some family fun. Want to let the little ones behind the wheel instead? Book a Mini Ride for children, and they’ll enjoy driving their own Arctic Cat 120 snowmobile alongside a guide. Snowmobiling is a classic Vermont endeavor, and we’re sure you’ll enjoy the view from your seat. Adult tours meet in the Sun Bowl Base Lodge and children’s tours meet in front of the Amex lift. 802-379-1483 or strattonadventures.com

Photo: Hubert Schriebl

Training and Fitness Center

Looking to do a little lifting, running, or swimming during your time on the mountain? Head over to Stratton’s Training and Fitness Center just past The Village, where you’ll find a plethora of top-of-the-line equipment and a 75-foot indoor saltwater pool. Featuring Life Fitness cardio equipment and Peloton Cycles, the fitness center is perfect for binge watching your favorite show while getting a workout in—and the saunas waiting for you in the locker rooms will feel incredibly satisfying after a long day on the slopes. Interested in some extra pampering? Soak up the massage therapy options offered at the fitness center—including Swedish massage, craniosacral therapy, and more—or sign up for one of the many fitness classes taking place throughout the day (we recommend the Fireside Flow Yoga on those extra-snowy days). 802-297-4230 or stratton.com

Photo Courtesy Stratton Escape Room

Stratton Escape Room

The Escape Room conveniently sits at the base of the Stratton Mountain access road and contains professionally curated and one-of-a-kind rooms offering a mind-bending challenge for both adults and families. The experience is ideal for groups of four to six and the rooms offer varying levels of difficulty to suit sleuths of all ages. Reservations are recommended.

Upon arrival you’ll be led to a closed room containing a variety of locked cases, alongside a range of clues and riddles to help you plot your escape. Once inside, you’ll have to collaborate with others in the room to unearth the clues, solve a series of puzzles and problems, and crack the code. At the Stratton Escape Room, art, atmosphere, and intrigue come together to create an immersive experience you won’t soon forget. The catch? You’ll have to break out in 60 minutes or less. Fight for a fast escape time and earn bragging rights and a chance to post your impressive results on the display board for all to see. Don’t worry though if you don’t make it out in time; the door will still be unlocked at the end of the hour. Do you have what it takes to escape? 36 VT Route 30, Bondville. 802-688-5009 or strattonescaperoom.com