Who, What, and Wares! Home Improvement Profiles

Click on each picture for the full interview…

Bennington Furniture

At Bennington Furniture, a family-owned company with six locations including Manchester, the style is mountain modern. Think rustic, uncluttered designs with great textures and a clean color palette. Company designer Alison Clark said most of the company’s clients are looking for contemporary pieces that keep that “Vermonty edge”

P & F Appliance Inc.

P & F Appliance Inc is a family-owned company that has been doing business in Manchester for 40 years. Bill Pronovost took over the company form his father, who with a partner, purchased the only appliance store in Manchester in 1979. The company carries more than a dozen top brands and offers free delivery and affordable installation rates.

Village Tile

At Village Tile in Manchester, customer service is the number one priority. Maureen Savage, who opened the showroom with her husband Justin nine years ago, and showroom manager Kasey Greene said their goal is to take care of their clients from the time they walk in the door until the project is complete. “We truly care about the end result and work with contractors and installers to make sure the clients vision has been executed.”

Pete Conrad Construction

Pete Conrad Construction, a family-owned company, has been building fine homes, renovating existing structures, and building and repairing log homes in Vermont for the past 12 years. More than 75 percent of their projects are new builds and Pete is happy to work with prospective homeowners from the time they begin looking at land until they are relaxing and enjoying their new Vermont home.

Northshire Living

At Northshire Living, home renovations are a family affair. Husband and wife team Chris and Niki Conte opened their company two years ago and specialize in complete remodels, from design to construction, to decorating. Chris is the technical designer in charge of renderings and custom plans. He also runs the job sites. Niki is the lead designer and creative director, focusing on the bigger picture of how a project all looks as a whole and how it functions for the client’s lifestyle.

Knight Tubs, Pools & Spas

Knight Tubs has been Southern Vermont’s leading hot tub sales and service provider for more than 30 years. Christine and Mark Falango purchased the company in 2014 and currently are an exclusive Jacuzzi dealership in addition to servicing all hot tub brands. According to Mark, Knight Tubs stands out because of their combined years of experience, their flexibility for clients, and because they offer the highest-quality product on the market.

Northshire Construction

John Baker and Scott Dusfrene began working together in construction nearly 40 years ago. Eighteen years ago they formed Northshire Construction where they specialize in building custom homes and renovating and expanding existing homes. The secret to their long success, Baker said, is listening to their customers and going above and beyond to meet their expectations. “John Baker and Scott Dusfrene and their crew at Northshire Construction are among the most talented builders in the Northeast,” said a recent custom-home client. “Their craftsmanship and woodwork on an ultramodern home is unparalleled in the region. Always conscientious and thoughtful, they elevate the standards of design in Vermont.”