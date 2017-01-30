Football Watching Guide

Catch The Game in Manchester and the Mountains

OK, football fans. If you’re around on Saturdays and Sundays, don’t miss a moment from kickoff to the falling confetti at these area destinations dedicated to your fandom. Whether it’s a classic sports bar, upscale cocktail lounge, or a family-friendly afternoon to bring everyone together, the Manchester and Stratton area has got it.

Super Bowl LI is here and whether you love or love to hate The Pats, New England will be tuning in. These local spots will have the game on, so head there and check out their Super Bowl specials while you’re at it.

In Town

The Copper Grouse

Keep it classy and #getgroused with their great selection of craft beer and spirits and small bites. We highly recommend sitting at the bar and ordering one of the signature cocktails like the Police + Thieves which features a splash of Vermont maple syrup. Visit Website

Firefly

Pats fans unite at the small, but mighty Firefly each week in Manchester. With a selection of regional craft brews and Sunday specials that will keep you energized for the whole game, you can’t go wrong. Also check out their lunch menu for delicious sandwiches. Visit Website

SuperBowl2017: $2 PBR, scoring pool contests, and a special football menu.

Mulligan’s Manchester

Mulligan’s Manchester is a classic. Walk through the restaurant to the bar in the back where you’re surrounded by sports memorabilia. NFL Sunday Ticket is featured in the dedicated sports bar every week along with over 50 brews. Visit Website

The Red Fox Inn

The busy traditional Irish pub at “The Fox” serves up local vibes and great food courtesy of the full time restaurant upstairs. Spend the day there to mix and mingle with other fans. Visit Website

Super Bowl 2017: Look for specialty appetizers and drinks.

On Mountain

Hitting the slopes and getting some runs in before the game? Mix après with touchdowns at the base and in the village.

Bar 802

This place in the village serves serious rustic-chic vibes alongside its craft beer. Pro tip: keep with the game day food tradition and order their wings or take on loaded tater tots. Visit Website

Super Bowl 2017: Bar 802 restricted to 21+ on this day.

The Fire Tower

The Porcupine Lounge located the restaurant’s tavern is an urban rustic bar designed for guests to enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail, their local Vermont beer selection, glass of wine, and meals with friends. The Fire Tower also has great patio seating with fire pits to complete the après ski vibe. Visit Website

Super Bowl 2017: $4 Harpoon Fresh Tracks pints all day, special competitions and prizes, including gift cards up to $125.

Grizzly’s

The bar at the base. Known for live entertainment and always up for a good time. There’s plenty going on here, so this place is a good pick for large groups that include both football and non-football fans. If it’s warm enough out, relax on the deck and people watch skiers and riders coming down the mountain. Visit Website

Super Bowl 2017: Après begins in the afternoon with live music from Rick Redington. Stick around for the big game and order their BIG plate of nachos to share with friends.

Mulligan’s Stratton

Featuring NFL Sunday Ticket and football food and drink specials each week throughout the season, like wings and Shock Top pints. Strap out of your board and take off your skis for top notch après just off the slopes. Visit Website